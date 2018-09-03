Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Three armed criminals nabbed, robbery bid foiled

Thwarting a robbery bid in Dwarka district, Delhi Police has nabbed three armed criminals with three illegal pistols.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Thwarting a robbery bid in Dwarka district, Delhi Police has nabbed three armed criminals with three illegal pistols, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the three had hatched a plan to rob a high end vehicle and were apprehended from the spot behind a newly constructed mall where they were carrying out recce for zeroing down a soft target at the spot.

The three were identified as Sharik, Pervez and Shakir Khan and three pistols along with six live rounds of ammunition were recovered from their possession, said police.

On Saturday, as per police an information was received by AATS/DWD that three criminals namely Shaarik, Shaakir and Parvez, all armed with firearms would be coming to the parking behind the under construction Vegas Mall at Sector 14, Dwarka, to commit a robbery of any high end car and also rob an affluent trader.

At around 1805 hours, the suspects were spotted to be carrying out recce of the vehicles at the spot and were swooped upon by the police team on the instance of an informer and were overpowered.

Later, during interrogation, they revealed their plan of robbing some high end car and thereafter robbing a wealthy businessman in the area, the police said.

The information was developed by the AATS Anti-Auto Theft Squad, Dwarka District which has also been carrying out night patrolling and gathering intelligence about robbers and car-jackers in view of preventing car jacking incidents in Dwarka.

A case under sections 25/54/59 Arms Act was registered at PS Dwarka North, New Delhi and the three accused were arrested in the case and investigation is being carried out to find out the source of weapon and also to ascertain their involvements in other cases, if any.

