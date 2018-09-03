Home Cities Delhi

Two held for illegally withdrawing cash from Delhi ATMs

The matter came to light after a victim complained to the police about illegal transaction of Rs 10,000 made from his account.

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two persons were arrested for illegally withdrawing cash from various ATMs in the national capital, police said on Monday.

The accused, Aniket (23) and Gulshan (22) -- residents of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi -- were arrested on Sunday from the same area.

The matter came to light after a victim, S. Murghen, an employee in the Border Security Force (BSF), complained to the police about illegal transaction of Rs 10,000 made from his account, the police said.

He had hinted at the possible role of two youths -- later identified as Aniket and Gulshan -- in the illegal withdrawal of money from his account.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in illegal transaction from the account of Murghen. They also admitted their involvement in various other ATM card thefts," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

"Seven ATM cards and cash worth Rs 10,000 were recovered from their possession," he added.

