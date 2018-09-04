Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police nab four who came to kill rival gang member

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it averted a gang war shooting within the Rohini court complex and arrested four men.

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday said it averted a gang war shooting within the Rohini court complex and arrested four men who had come to kill a rival gang member during a hearing.

Police said a team of Special Staff arrested the four from a service road near Rohini Court. They were identified as Sandeep, 26, Tarun, 22, Lalit, 18, and Pankaj, 18. They are residents of west Delhi and work for gangster Neeraj Bawana, police said.

A team of Special Staff received a tip off that some criminals from Neeraj Bawana gang would come to Rohini Court around 10 a.m. to kill a rival gang member, identified as Gaurav, 30, during a hearing, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta told IANS.

"The four were arrested while they were waiting for Gaurav to reach the court. Two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from them," Gupta said.

"The gang members wanted to avenge a murder," Gupta added. "It is believed that the accused took Rs 10 lakh for eliminating Gaurav."

