By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons were killed and five others injured in a fire that broke out in a godown in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on Tuesday, an official said.

As many as 11 fire engines were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 4.20 pm about the blaze in the godown where CNG kits are kept, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited, he added.