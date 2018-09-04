Home Cities Delhi

Teenage boy lynched to death on suspicion of being thief in Delhi

The 16-year-old boy had entered a house to steal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals.

Lynching

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A teenager who had entered a house to allegedly steal valuables, was lynched by locals in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur in the early hours Tuesday, following which three people were arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the 16-year-old boy had entered a house to steal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals.

A case has been registered at the Bhalaswa Dairy police station in this regard.

Three of the accused have been arrested while three others are absconding, the police official said.

