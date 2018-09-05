Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal warns officers of strict action if 'lapses' found in mohalla clinic project

The pet project of the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation is aimed at providing basic health services to underserved population in Delhi. There are 188 mohalla clinics.

Published: 05th September 2018 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwa

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has warned health department officials he would go to "any extent" to file criminal cases against them if they don't ensure proper services under the mohalla clinic project.

The pet project of the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation is aimed at providing basic health services to underserved population in Delhi. There are 188 mohalla clinics.

An official said Wednesday Kejriwal held a meeting with health department officials and doctors of mohalla clinics at Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday and told them his government would not tolerate lapses.

"If needed, we are ready to take action. Don't force us to take strict action. If there is no availability of medicines, I will go to any extent to get criminal cases registered against concerned officials," Kejriwal told them.

He warned the officers against "siting on" files.

"I will file criminal cases if any lapse is found," Kejriwal warned. The AAP government has set a target of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics which is aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents closer home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt