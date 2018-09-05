Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University students await revaluation results even after seven months

Fed up with waiting the DU student was later told by the South Campus office that all results are now with the North Campus exam centre.

Delhi University

Delhi University (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two students from Delhi University are still waiting for their revaluation results for which they filed in January this year, but the varsity is neither ready with the results - more than seven months later, or even responding to the students' query.

"In January I filed for revaluation of my exams. But the results are not yet out. It is not possible for us to go to the South Campus every day," said a student from Dyal Singh College (morning) of the University on condition of anonymity.

"Initially, I had to go to the main South Campus to check for my results, and I visited the office many times - but they would give me the stock reply of - the results will come soon."

The phone of the South Campus office would ring, but no one would answer the phone, the student said.

Fed up with waiting, and dejected, the student was later told by the South Campus office that all results are now with the North Campus exam centre.

"After I enquired, I was told that the results would be out by August end. Now it is September and the results are still not out. It is not possible to keep visiting the office," he added.

A written request for the result was filed, but the University did not respond.

Both the students had cleared the final semester of their course (History Honours).

"I have filed for revaluation of three papers. One from the Fifth semester while two are from my Third semester. I am not able to apply anywhere even after my course is over as my results are not clear.

"My classmate and friend, who is now in Ahmedabad, is also awaiting the result. He is preparing for competitive exams, but it will be a waste unless he clears the University exam."

"I am in an uncertain situation now. I don't even know if I have graduated, or will have to sit for the exams again. The time for application for sitting for exams is nearing," the student said.

The revaluation results have been coming in a trickle since May, with a long gap when the teachers were on strike. The results started coming again in June end, and are still coming in dribbles - making students wait endlessly.

When IANS tried contacting the Examination Department of the University, the officials, including the Dean, were not available.

The students have to pay Rs 1,000 per paper for the revaluation.

The Delhi University earned over Rs 3 crore in fees paid by students for either revaluation or rechecking their answer-sheets and for providing photocopies of answer-sheets to them between 2015-16 and 2017-18, an RTI query has revealed.

