Delhi man absconding for 14 years arrested

The man was arrested from his brother's residence in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar on charges of cheating and forgery.

Published: 06th September 2018 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man, who was absconding for 14 years, was arrested here, police said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Laxmi Prasad, was arrested from his brother's residence in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar on charges of cheating and forgery, they said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that in February 1996 while working as an office boy in a bank at Nehru Place, he fraudulently prepared a forged letter of his employer regarding application to the assistant manager of the bank for issuing a new cheque book, said Chinmoy Biswal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

The bank staff confirmed from the employer of the accused and it was learnt that no such request was made by the employer, he said.

Subsequently, when the accused went to withdraw money from the bank he was arrested on charges of cheating and forgery, the DCP said.

After a month, he was released on bail.

During trial, the accused stopped attending court proceedings following which he was declared as a proclaimed offender by the Patiala House Court on January 8, 2004.

The accused told the police that he was staying at his in-laws place at Chatra in Madhya Pradesh.

