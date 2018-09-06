High Court seeks Delhi Metro's response to Congress leader Ajay Maken's plea

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city government and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to file their response to Congress leader Ajay Maken's plea for subsidising the metro fare.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V.A. Kameswar Rao issued notice to the Delhi government and DMRC on Maken's petition opposing the rise in fares.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

Maken's counsel and Senior advocate Vikas Singh pleaded that the Delhi Metro has become the second costliest metro service in the world following the last fare hike in October 2017. He said the rise in fares has led to a sharp decline in metro's ridership -- by around three lakh commuters.

Maken contended that subsidising the metro fare would make its service affordable, as well as reduce the road traffic and consequently the air pollution levels in the national capital.