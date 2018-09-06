Home Cities Delhi

High Court seeks Delhi Metro's response to Congress leader Ajay Maken's plea

Maken's counsel and Senior advocate Vikas Singh pleaded that the Delhi Metro has become the second costliest metro service in the world following the last fare hike in October 2017.

Published: 06th September 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Maken

Congress leader Ajay Maken (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city government and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to file their response to Congress leader Ajay Maken's plea for subsidising the metro fare.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V.A. Kameswar Rao issued notice to the Delhi government and DMRC on Maken's petition opposing the rise in fares.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 27.

Maken's counsel and Senior advocate Vikas Singh pleaded that the Delhi Metro has become the second costliest metro service in the world following the last fare hike in October 2017. He said the rise in fares has led to a sharp decline in metro's ridership -- by around three lakh commuters.

Maken contended that subsidising the metro fare would make its service affordable, as well as reduce the road traffic and consequently the air pollution levels in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi High Court Ajay Maken

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality