Speeding car mows down two labourers in Delhi, injures two

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the Accused driver Devesh Kumar.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two labourers were mowed down while two others were critically injured early on Sunday when a speeding car hit them while they were asleep on a footpath in west Delhi, police said.

Noora, 50, and Krishna Kumar Dubey, 47, were declared brought dead to hospital after being run over by the car at around 4.30 a.m. outside ESI hospital in the Rajouri Garden area.

The injured were Ram Singh, 55, and Manoj Kumar, 35, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Bhardwaj said.

Accused driver Devesh Kumar, 23, was caught by area people from the spot. "A son of a businessman, he was found under the influence of alcohol. He was returning from a party in Punjabi Bagh to his residence in Pashchim Vihar," Bhardwaj said.

"Kumar also did not have a driving licence. He probably lost control and ran over the victims. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against him," the officer added.

