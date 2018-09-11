Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s bouquet of 40 services to Delhi

Delhiites just need to dial ‘1076’ to avail doorstep delivery of services, which will be available from 8 am to 10 pm.

Published: 11th September 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwa

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched his government’s ambitious programme of providing 40 essential services at the doorstep of the people. In the first phase of the scheme, Delhiites just need to dial ‘1076’ to avail doorstep delivery of services, which will be available from 8 am to 10 pm. The call centre, however, would be reachable round-the-clock.

As per the initial numbers provided by the Delhi government, a total of 21,000 calls were received, but only 1,286 were answered due to heavy traffic. As many as 369 appointments were fixed till 6 pm in the evening on the first day of the launch. The door-step delivery (DSD) scheme was launched with much fanfare via video conferencing at various government offices. Live telecast of the programme took place at 58 different locations, including constituency-level Aam Aadmi Party offices, across Delhi.

“Till now we had heard about the home delivery of pizza. From today, the people of Delhi will have the government at their doorsteps through a phone call. This is called a government that is in place to serve the people,” said Kejriwal. The CM, who is constantly monitoring the functioning of the DSD scheme, also decided to scale up the operations by increasing the number of operators from 40 to 80.  

“Looking at the huge number of calls on the first day, the number of operators has been increased. The CM is keeping is monitoring the data on an hourly basis,” said a Delhi government official. A private company, VFS Global, is providing the trained staff and is also ensuring technical support to the massive digital project. As of now, the city has been divided into 11 districts, with each having one team of five ‘Mobile Sahayaks and a supervisor.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi ration Arvind Kejriwal aap Delhi door delivery scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike