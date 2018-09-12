Delhi cop shot dead by unidentified miscreants

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police head constable was shot dead allegedly by unidentified men in the Jaitpur area here, an official said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ram Avtar. He was posted as head constable at south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, they said.

The incident took place Tuesday night when he was going to a shop near his house in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, a senior police officer said.

He said Avtar had returned home around 8 pm after completing his duty and was attacked between 10:30 pm and 10:45 pm.

The official said police are probing all angles and a search is underway to nab the perpetrators.