Home Cities Delhi

Delhi cop shot dead by unidentified miscreants

The deceased was posted as the constable at south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Police Station.

Published: 12th September 2018 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police head constable was shot dead allegedly by unidentified men in the Jaitpur area here, an official said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ram Avtar. He was posted as head constable at south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, they said.

The incident took place Tuesday night when he was going to a shop near his house in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, a senior police officer said.

He said Avtar had returned home around 8 pm after completing his duty and was attacked between 10:30 pm and 10:45 pm.

The official said police are probing all angles and a search is underway to nab the perpetrators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi cop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Indian Army organises free computer course for youth
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru