AAP government files plea in SC over Delhi HC stay order

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday against the stay order by the Delhi High Court on the minimum wages policy announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a year ago.

The policy was stayed by Delhi HC which stated the Aam Aadmi Party government made the decision in haste.

The issue also came up in Delhi Assembly where Labour Minister Gopal said they did not agree with the HC, but would introspect.

According to the Kejriwal government the minimum wages announced by it were more than what the Central government has to offer.

After the notification, the minimum wages of unskilled workers were revised from Rs 9,724 to Rs 13,350 per month, for semi-skilled workers from Rs 10,764 to Rs 14,698 and for skilled labourers from Rs 11,830 to Rs 16,182.

“We promised the lakhs of workers in Delhi that we will fight for them, we raised the minimum wages but later on few vested interests, including the BJP, went to the High Court, putting a stop on the new wage order. Due to this, a new grave issue has risen as the workers who got the revised wages might have to return it back to their employers, hence we have approached the Supreme Court” said Rai.