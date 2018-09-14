Heart matters: Delhi Traffic Police's green corridor helps patient

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday created a green corridor to facilitate a heart transplant for a patient admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Green corridors are routes especially cleared out by the police and the administration for ambulances carrying harvested organs. Such corridors have frequently been used to transport human organs within and between cities. In some cases, the people in needing of urgent medical care may be taken through green corridors.

On Thursday, the corridor was provided by the city traffic police from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to the AIIMS for a heart transplant, reducing the time on the 14km stretch from 40-45 minutes to just 12 minutes, according to the police.

“The heart was flown from Surat to the IGI Airport, Delhi. The flight landed in Delhi at 9.55am and the organ started its journey at 10.05 am for the AIIMS, which is at a distance of 14km from the IGI Airport,” said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

“The normal travel time taken to cover this distance on this route is 40-45 minutes, but the meticulous planning and coordinated execution by the staff of the Traffic Unit of Delhi Police made it possible to reduce it to 12 minutes.”

The heart was successfully transplanted on a 32-year-old recipient from Uttar Pradesh, Dr Aarti Vij, Organ Retrieval and Banking Organisation in charge at the AIIMS said. “The patient was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS since February,” she said.

(With Agency inputs)