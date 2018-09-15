Delhi: 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in New Ashok Nagar area

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday between 7 pm to 8 pm when the girl was playing outside her house with friends, said Pankaj Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (east).

During investigation, it was revealed that the victim's family had come from eastern Uttar Pradesh in search of work.

Her parents are labourers and do not have a permanent residence here, Singh said.

The victim was referred to AIIMS, the police said, adding that her condition was stated to be stable.

A case has been registered and a few suspects are being questioned in connection with the case, they added.