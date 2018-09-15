Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal signs MoU with South Korea for waste and water management

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal concluded his three-day visit to South Korea on Friday by signing a twin city agreement between Seoul and Delhi for collaboration on waste management and reviving natural water sources in the National Capital

“Let this MoU between the governments of Delhi and Seoul not merely be another piece of an official document. Let us try and convert it into a living document Air pollution is a major issue faced by Delhi, and our government is very serious in tackling this menace,” he said, after signing the MoU.

“Delhi faces an acute water crisis in summer months. The only river passing through Delhi - Yamuna, faces serious water pollution problems, which we are trying to fix.”

Kejriwal, who shares a personal equation with the mayor of Seoul metropolitan government Park Won-Soon, was accompanied by Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain.

One year of hard work and interactions resulted in successful conclusion of Sister City agreement between #Delhi and #Seoul. Last yr visit by @Seoul_gov Mayor #박원순 to India and ongoing visit of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal has created the much needed momentum btn the two cities. pic.twitter.com/SNXE8e8w53 — India in ROK (@IndiainROK) September 14, 2018

During his trip, Kejriwal attended Indian cultural festival ‘Sarang’ at Yonsei University where he addressed a gathering.

He delivered a key note address at the Seoul Urban Regeneration International conference. Later, Kejriwal and his team visited the Gangnam Resource Recovery Facility to learn about solid waste treatment - an issue which is high on the agenda between the two cities among the 11 areas that both the administrations are going to follow.