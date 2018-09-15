Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal signs MoU with South Korea for waste and water management

Kejriwal, who shares a personal equation with the mayor of Seoul metropolitan government Park Won-Soon, was accompanied by Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after sigining the MoU with South Korea on Friday . (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal concluded his three-day visit to South Korea on Friday by signing a twin city agreement between Seoul and Delhi for collaboration on waste management and reviving natural water sources in the National Capital

“Let this MoU between the governments of Delhi and Seoul not merely be another piece of an official document. Let us try and convert it into a living document Air pollution is a major issue faced by Delhi, and our government is very serious in tackling this menace,” he said, after signing the MoU.

“Delhi faces an acute water crisis in summer months. The only river passing through Delhi - Yamuna, faces serious water pollution problems, which we are trying to fix.”

During his trip, Kejriwal attended Indian cultural festival ‘Sarang’ at Yonsei University where he addressed a gathering.

He delivered a key note address at the Seoul Urban Regeneration International conference. Later, Kejriwal and his team visited the Gangnam Resource Recovery Facility to learn about solid waste treatment - an issue which is high on the agenda between the two cities among the 11 areas that both the administrations are going to follow. 

