JNU students union polls: United left wins all four posts

There was high drama on Saturday as counting was suspended for close to 14 hours after the ABVP staged protests claiming it was not informed about the start of the counting process.

Published: 15th September 2018 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

JNUSU polls: Student supporters of various student bodies listening to the poll outcomes at JNU in New Delhi on 15 September night. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: United front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in JNU Students' Union potion panel.

According to the election committee, after counting 3,281 out of 5185 votes, N Sai Balaji, presidential candidate of the Left is leading with 1,350 votes.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Lalit Pandey was at the second position with 605 votes followed by Thallapalli Praveen from BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association).

In the other central panel posts of vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary, the United Left is ahead of its rivals.

The counting, which was suspended at 4 am, resumed at 6. 30 pm after two teachers from the Grievance Redressal Cell were appointed as observers for the exercise, officials said.

The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students cast their votes in the election.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) have come together to form the United-Left alliance.

Besides the Left bloc, there are candidates of the ABVP, the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) and BAPSA.

