Home Cities Delhi

ABVP, Left members enter into scuffle hours after JNUSU polls results

A united front of Left student groups Sunday won all four central panel posts in the union defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by considerable margins.

Published: 17th September 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

(From left at the back) Amutha Jayadeep (joint secretary), Sarika Chaudhary (vice-president) Aejaz Ahmed Rather (general secretary) and N. Sai Balaji (president) celebrate their victory in JNUSU polls with supporters | Parveen negi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP and the Left-backed AISA entered into a scuffle Monday, hours after the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) poll results were announced.

A united front of Left student groups Sunday won all four central panel posts in the union defeating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by considerable margins.

Newly-elected JNUSU president N Sai  Balaji alleged that he was beaten up in the early hours of Monday by ABVP members.

He said members of the ABVP were roughing up an All India Students' Association (AISA) member and when "I and a couple of others intervened, we were assaulted".

Balaji claimed that the ABVP members even attacked them when a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle was taking them away from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

However, the ABVP claimed that their members were roughed up by AISA activists. The ABVP and the AISA have both filed complaints at the Vasant Kunj police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said the situation is under control.

"The PCR got calls about a scuffle between students in JNU around 3 am. Subsequently, we had a discussion with university authorities, students and professors.

"Complaints have been received in Vasant Kunj (North) police station. Legal action is being taken on merit. The situation is under control and normal. Police arrangements are in place," he said. Balaji of AISA bagged 2,161 votes in the JNUSU polls Sunday.

He defeated ABVP candidate Lalit Pandey by a margin of 1,179 votes. The Left-backed AISA, Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) came together to form the 'United Left' alliance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JNUSU polls results ABVP Left AISA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 