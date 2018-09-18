Home Cities Delhi

Students' Union president Ankiv Baisoya submitted fake documents to get admission in Delhi University: NSUI

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, said the university allowed Baisoya's admission after due verification of document submitted by him.

Published: 18th September 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University Students' Union president Ankiv Baisoya. (Photo| Twitter/ @AnkivBaisoya_DU)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress-backed NSUI has alleged that newly elected Delhi University Students' Union president Ankiv Baisoya of RSS-affiliated ABVP had submitted fake documents to gain admission in the varsity.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, said the university allowed Baisoya's admission after due verification of document submitted by him.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) released a letter from Thiruvalluvar University sent in response to a communication from the student's body.

It stated that the BA certificate submitted by Basoya from the university is fake.

The NSUI said a marksheet was presented by Baisoya for taking admission in MA (Buddhist Studies), but the Thiruvalluvar University clearly refused to have enrolled a student of such name and a marksheet of that serial number is not in their record.

In a statement, the ABVP termed the NSUI allegation a propaganda.

"Delhi University(DU) gave admission to Ankiv Basoya after due verification of its documents. It's the process of DU. Even today DU has all the right to verify documents of any student enrolled in university. But it's not the job of NSUI to provide certificates to any person. DU has all the right to verify documents of not only Ankiv but all DUSU office bearers to stop rumours in future," the ABVP said.

RSS-affiliated student outfit bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections last week.

Basoya won the presidential post with a margin of 1,744 votes while ABVP's Shakti Singh was declared the vice president after he won with a margin of 7,673 votes.

NSUI's Akash Choudhary won the secretary's post while ABVP's Jyoti emerged victorious in the joint secretary post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSUI Delhi University Delhi University Students' Union Ankiv Baisoya ABVP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Regina King poses with the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for 'Seven Seconds' backstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Associated Press
A look at the glamour of the Emmy awards arrivals
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju