Thrashing of Delhi woman at call centre: Police take accused to spot to recreate scene

During interrogation, it was learnt that Rohit Tomar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident, the officer said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The accused in the thrashing of a woman in Uttam Nagar last week were taken Tuesday to the place where the incident, video which went viral on social media, took place and recreated the sequence of events, police said.

Rohit Tomar, the 21-year-old son of suspended policeman Ashok Kumar Tomar, Ali Hasan, the owner of the call centre where the incident took place, and Rajesh, a peon who worked there and shot the video were taken to the call centre in Uttam Nagar to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to the incident, a senior police official said.

This, the official said, was done to gain evidence to ascertain the cause of such a violent behaviour towards the victim.

In the video, Rohit Tomar is seen thrashing the woman when she threatened to file a police complaint against him.

On Monday, the three accused were taken into police custody for questioning in connection with the case filed at the Uttam Nagar police station.

The Delhi Police Monday suspended assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar Tomar whose son was seen brutally thrashing a woman in the video.

Ashok Tomar, who was posted in the central district, was suspended for allegedly threatening the family of the victim, police said.

Rohit Tomar was arrested Friday after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action in the matter.

Two cases were registered against the main accused "one of criminal intimidation and molestation and the other of rape" based on complaints of two women, police said.

