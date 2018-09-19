Home Cities Delhi

Delhi sealing: SC issues contempt notice to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

The FIR against Tiwari was lodged on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the lock of a sealed house in the Gokalpuri area.

Published: 19th September 2018 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after taking cognisance of a report filed by the court-mandated monitoring committee that he had allegedly broken the seal of premises, which was sealed by the civic body.

A bench comprising justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP to appear before it on September 25 and observed that it was "unfortunate" that an elected representative had tried to defy the orders of the apex court.

After perusing the report of the monitoring committee, the bench observed that it reflected a "disturbing state of affairs" as allegations were levelled against Tiwari that he had broken the seal of premises in east Delhi.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, assisting the court as an "amicus curiae" (an impartial adviser to a court of law in a particular case) in the matter, placed the committee report before the bench and said a video of the alleged incident was also annexed with it.

Kumar informed the bench that an FIR was lodged against Tiwari and others on the basis of a complaint from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The FIR against Tiwari was lodged on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the lock of a sealed house in the Gokalpuri area.

The property in north-east Delhi was sealed as it was being used as a "dairy facility" and was allegedly being run in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

The apex court had earlier taken a strong note of attempts by anyone to interfere in the work of the Monitoring Committee, which has been mandated by it to carry out the sealing of illegal and unauthorised constructions in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP BJP MP Manoj Delhi Sealing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju