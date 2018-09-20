PM Narendra Modi travels by Metro to Dwarka and back to Dhaula Kuan

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Avoiding traffic jams and inconvenience to motorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport here at the venue of India International Convention and Expo Centre.

Mr Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line to reach the venue of foundation stone laying ceremony of the Convention and Expo Centre in 14 minutes flat from Dhaula Kuan.

''The Prime Minister boarded the Metro train at Dhaula Kuan Metro station at 1513 hrs and travelled upto Dwarka Sector-21 Metro station, leaving the station at 1527 hrs,'' a DMRC spokesperson said.

On his return journey also, the Prime Minister took the Metro from Dwarka Sec-21 to Dhaula Kuan station at 1639 hrs and reached Dhaula Kuan at 1654 hrs, the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time that Mr Modi has taken a Metro train to reach his destination in the Capital.

He has often accompanied foreign dignitaries on Delhi Metro to travel to venues of his functions without causing any interruption in regular Metro train services or allowing his security cover to be obtrusive.