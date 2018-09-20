Home Cities Delhi

PM Narendra Modi travels by Metro to Dwarka and back to Dhaula Kuan

Mr Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line to reach the venue of foundation stone laying ceremony of the Convention and Expo Centre in 14 minutes flat from Dhaula Kuan.

Published: 20th September 2018 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Avoiding traffic jams and inconvenience to motorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Avoiding traffic jams and inconvenience to motorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport here at the venue of India International Convention and Expo Centre.

Mr Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line to reach the venue of foundation stone laying ceremony of the Convention and Expo Centre in 14 minutes flat from Dhaula Kuan.

''The Prime Minister boarded the Metro train at Dhaula Kuan Metro station at 1513 hrs and travelled upto Dwarka Sector-21 Metro station, leaving the station at 1527 hrs,'' a DMRC spokesperson said.

On his return journey also, the Prime Minister took the Metro from Dwarka Sec-21 to Dhaula Kuan station at 1639 hrs and reached Dhaula Kuan at 1654 hrs, the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time that Mr Modi has taken a Metro train to reach his destination in the Capital.

He has often accompanied foreign dignitaries on Delhi Metro to travel to venues of his functions without causing any interruption in regular Metro train services or allowing his security cover to be obtrusive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Metro ride Dhaula Kuan Delhi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina