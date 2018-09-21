Vat 69 and Smirnoff vodka banned in Delhi for two years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scotch blended whisky Vat 69 and Smirnoff vodka both have been banned from sale in the national capital over the use of duplicate barcodes.

Stores in Delhi will not be able to sell these brands for a period of two years. In an order by the financial commissioner of the Delhi government, United Spirits Limited (USL) the manufacturer of the liquor has been blacklisted for allegedly using duplicate barcodes.

The actual directions for the ban came in May 2017 but the company challenged the order which was being heard by the Delhi government's excise department since then.

Now in September 14 order, financial commissioner Anindo Majumdar said USL had violated provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 by using unauthorised and loose barcodes, which could be easily misused.

"I am of the view that the appellant violated provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009, Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the terms and conditions of the license issued to it and the standard operating procedure framed by the Delhi Excise Department and that consequently the department has rightly imposed the penalty of blacklisting under Rule 70 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 upon United Spirits LTD (USL), Aurangabad," the financial commissioner said in his order.

The excise department has blacklisted USL's, Aurangabad, and its additional source, Sangrur, Punjab."It is, however, established that unauthorised barcodes were used. Moreover, the existence of loose barcodes has been established. These loose barcodes could easily be misused and cause danger to public health" the order stated further. Response from Diageo was not available till the time story went to print.