Delhi's air quality turns 'good' for second time this year: Pollution Control Board data

Earlier on July 28, the onset of monsoon in Delhi had cleansed the air, bringing it in the 'good' category.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian presidential staff members walk surrounded by smog at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Associated Press)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality turned 'good' Saturday, for the second time this year due to persistent monsoon that washed away pollutants from the air, according to authorities.

he overall Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 48 which falls under the "good" category, as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board.

he improvement in air quality is due to incessant rains that have washed away pollutants from the air, a CPCB official said.

An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered 'Good', 51-100 'Satisfactory', 101-200 'Moderate', 201-300 'Poor', 301-400 'Very Poor' and 401-500 'Severe'.

The PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10mm) was recorded as 'good' at 46 in Delhi-NCR and Delhi.

The PM2. 5 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 2. 5 mm) was 23 in Delhi-NCR and 22 in Delhi on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

This is the second time this year that the quality of air fell in the 'good' category. Earlier on July 28, the onset of monsoon in Delhi had cleansed the air, bringing it in the 'good' category.

