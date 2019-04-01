Home Cities Delhi

Complaints filed against BJP MPs for betraying people with false promises

Lilothia filed police complaints at the Ashok Vihar Police Station and Idgah Sadar Bazar Thana against  Chandni  Chowk BJP MP Harsh Vardhan.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia filed police complaints against the MPs from the Parliamentary constituencies falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for “betraying” the people with false promises.

Lilothia filed police complaints at the Ashok Vihar Police Station and Idgah Sadar Bazar Thana against  Chandni  Chowk BJP MP Harsh Vardhan. He then filed a complaint at the Karol Bagah station against New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and against North West Delhi MP Udit Raj at the No 2 Camp Nangloi Police Station and Jahangirpuri police station. 

“The BJP government has completed five years in power but the performance card of the BJP MPs from Delhi has been very dismal,” Lilothia said, adding that the  Congress workers will meet the common people and ask them to file police complaints against the BJP MPs for not fulfilling their election promises. 

The BJP MPs had promised to deposit `15 lakh to every  bank account holder, 2 crore employment would be made available every year among others, he said. “The traders and businessmen are the worst hit cue to the sealing and demolition drive,” he added.

