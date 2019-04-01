Home Cities Delhi

Court relief for Emami in case brought by HUL

The Delhi High Court has held that there is no generic disparagement by Emami’s fairness cream for men, ‘Fair And Handsome’ in its advertisement.

Published: 01st April 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that there is no generic disparagement by Emami’s fairness cream for men, ‘Fair And Handsome’ in its advertisement.

The order came after Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) urged the court to restrain Emami from telecasting a commercial for the fairness cream, alleging that it disparaged the goodwill and reputation of HUL’s product ‘Fair & Lovely’.

Hindustan Unilever had submitted that it had developed a technology using Niacinamide, which is capable of delivering skin lightening benefits. The same ingredient, HUL claims, works in a similar manner on women’s as well as men’s skin with a variable degree of efficiency. 

Hence, the FMCG major said, it was common for male consumers to use fairness products available in the market without insisting for products designed specifically for them.

The HUL contends Emami, in its advertisement, makes a false claim that Fair & Lovely was “rubbish and inefficacious” and that its use was restricted only to women.
It objected to the advertisement showing a tube with a colour combination of pink and white and referring to it as “ladki wali fairness cream”. The pink-white cream is then depicted as being ineffective on men’s skin while ‘Fair And Handsome’ is shown as an effective fairness cream even though the main active ingredient in both is Niacinamide, the HUL said. “The advertisement was an attempt to demean, diminish and injure the business of HUL.”

Emami contended that the intention behind the advertisement was to inform men that the fairness cream used by women was not effective on their skin, as the texture of male skin is completely different.
“In view of the literature that has been posted on its own website by the plaintiff, it also cannot be said that prima facie the statements made in the advertisement regarding using of women’s cream by men is false,” Justice Jayant Nath said, giving relief to Emami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp