Home Cities Delhi

A glimpse into desi living

And, on the other side of the spectrum... an impromptu jam session mixing Carnatic rhythms and Malaysian rock at a Sofar Sounds session.And, on the other side of the spectrum... an impromptu jam session mixing Carnatic rhythms and Malaysian rock at a Sofar Sounds session.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonali Shenoy
Express News Service

This is not just a food show,” declares Rakesh Raghunathan, whose new TV series Dakshin Diaries launched on Living Foodz last week. The show features a 45-day adventure through the South, compressed into 13 episodes that promise to show folks all over the country (yes, even South Indians) a glimpse of desi living that they’ve never seen. 

Consider taking a ride with G Annadurai, a Chennai-based auto driver, who has everything from magazines to free Wi-Fi and Alexa for his guests, and has become so famous, he even has his own TedX talk. Or jasmine flower farmers at Madurai, and cooking inspired by art installations at the Kochi Biennale, as well as dancing with Rajini fans ahead of the Petta launch, for a moment of mass fever.

And, on the other side of the spectrum... an impromptu jam session mixing Carnatic rhythms and Malaysian rock at a Sofar Sounds session. Each compact 30-minute episode seamlessly combines a visual taste of art, culture, food and,  the people that bring it all to life.

Despite a previous food show and extensive solo travel for food research through his venture Puliyogare Travels, which offers heritage-inspired culinary holidays, Rakesh tells us, “The diversity of this experience has really broadened my horizons, and hopefully along the way, we can break some stereotypes, like, the South isn’t just about idli, dosa.”

Touching upon Rakesh’s most memorable flavours en route, look out for the Maddur vada (a thattai-style twist on the vada) in Karnataka, Tibetan Guthuk (a soup made by Tibetans day before their New Year) at a monastery in Bylakuppe, on the way to Coorg, and Kadale Bele Paayasa (channa dhal payasam) in Mysuru. 

When the host tells us that he took time to watch what he ate, and to look his best for the shoot in January this year, we were hardly surprised. “I cut out rice, sugar and fried foods. Basically, I lived like a swamiji,” he shares with a laugh. But this second part comes as a bit of a shocker. Instead of putting on the pounds while sampling must-eat dishes across the South, he reveals, “Over almost two months, I lost about eight kilos!’Talk about having your payasam and eating it too! Dakshin Diaries will air on Living Foodz every Thursday and Friday at 8.30 pm.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp