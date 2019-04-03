Gurugram Muslim family who was attacked during Holi says won't relocate

Home Cities Delhi

It takes courage for a family traumatised by violence emanating from its immediate neighbourhood to choose to stay on despite having a choice.

Mohammad Sajid (right) and his nephew Muhammad Irshad in Gurugram after being beaten up on the day of Holi. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It takes courage for a family traumatised by violence emanating from its immediate neighbourhood to choose to stay on despite having a choice. But, that’s what Mohammad Sajid and his family possess in abundance.

Sajid’s family, hit by violence on the day of Holi, February 21, “will stay on” in Bhondsi area of Gurugram and “won’t relocate”, though it admits to “still having nightmares”.

According to the victims, on the day, Sajid was playing cricket just a few metres away from his home when a few men started hurling abuses at him and taunting ‘What are you doing here. Go to Pakistan’.

Soon, a bigger group arrived and broke into the two storey house of Sajid, where he along with other family relatives had gathered to enjoy dinner.   

After the video went viral, Gurugram police swung into action and arrested 13 for the attack on Sajid’s home and his family members. The video of the attack had drawn sharp reactions.

In the aftermath of the incident, the family had decided to abandon home and go back to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am still recovering from the wounds but we have decided to stay on,” said Sajid.

Mohammad Akhtar, elder brother of Sajid said:  “We have been assured by the administration that we are absolutely safe. Why should we relocate then?”

