Arvind Kejriwal and Vijay Goel have Twitter spat over full statehood for Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party is campaigning in Delhi asking people to help it win the seven Lok Sabha seats, so that the party could push for full statehood in the Lok Sabha.

Published: 04th April 2019 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The war of words between the ruling AAP and the BJP over full statehood to the national capital is hotting up with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday charging that the opposition party was seeking votes in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but doing nothing to "realise his dream".

The AAP has themed its campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls on its demand for full statehood to Delhi and accused the BJP of "betraying" Delhiites over the issue.

Kejriwal's attack on the BJP came in response to senior party leader and Union minister Vijay Goel's tweet taunting the AAP for seeking support on full statehood from leaders outside Delhi.

"Mamata Banerjee neither raised the full statehood matter nor did she support the demand for full statehood to Delhi in 20 years. Kejriwal should first get those leaders support full statehood, along with whom he can be seen raising hands(in rallies)," Goel tweeted.

Kejriwal hit back reminding Goel that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had brought a bill in Parliament over the issue.

"The BJP is touring the country carrying ashes of Atal ji and seeking votes but does not want to realise his dream," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is campaigning in Delhi asking people to help it win the seven Lok Sabha seats, so that the party could push for full statehood in the Lok Sabha.

Party workers are reaching out to voters with pamphlets of Kejriwal's letter, explaining benefits of full statehood and how the BJP and the Congress have "betrayed" them over the issue.

