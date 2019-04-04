Home Cities Delhi

INLD patriarch O P Chautala moves Delhi HC seeking 3-month parole

Chautala said his wife is critically ill and admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital. 

INLD president Om Prakash Chautala. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patriarch O P Chautala on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking parole for three months as his wife is critically ill and admitted in a hospital. Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal asked the Delhi government to submit a report and listed the matter for April 12 for further hearing.

His counsel N Hariharan and lawyer Amit Sahni contended as per the Parole and Furlough Guidelines, Delhi Prison Rules, a convict is entitled to avail parole twice a year for eight weeks and he is entitled to be released on parole as he hasn’t availed parole for more than one year.

His parole plea was earlier rejected by the Delhi Home Minister in January on the grounds that he had already availed two weeks parole and seven weeks of furlough in the year 2018.Chautala, 85, and his elder son Ajay were convicted in the Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) recruitment scam in January 2013. 

Both were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a CBI court in Delhi. The father-son duo and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 people convicted for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.With agency inputs

