World-class home and office solutions under one roof

By Express News Service

CJ Living, known for curating gorgeous homes and elegant offices, has unveiled its flagship store on MG Road near Sultanpur Metro Station in Delhi. The new space brims with exquisite interiors offering an immersive and inspiring experience of luxury.

The store displays 13 kitchens, 14 mock-up wardrobes, fine European flooring, seating and workstations etc.

The timeless aesthetics of the environment are a fitting tribute to the world-class brands it houses. There are handcrafted kitchens from Germany, bespoke wardrobes from Italy and flooring solutions in wood from Europe.