Home Cities Delhi

Mass outreach programme in 2nd phase of statehood campaign: Gopal Rai

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party’s second phase of campaign on statehood will commence from April 10 under which mass door-to-door outreach will take place.

Published: 09th April 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party’s second phase of campaign on statehood will commence from April 10 under which mass door-to-door outreach will take place.

The party plans to reach out to around 35 lakh people and explain its agenda, a strategy taken after examining the reports from 70 observers and AAP MLAs regarding the pulse of the people. “We will establish direct communication with 35 lakh voters…The BJP and the Congress are on the back foot due to our campaigns. Our motive of taking the issue statehood to each and every household in Delhi has been achieved,” said Rai.

The AAP statehood campaign, which began on March 10, ended last week. CM Arvind Kejriwal along with senior leader Sanjay Singh and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a meeting last week to evaluate the progress made in the first phase. From now on, the emphasis will be on one-to-one direct campaign rather than big public rallies.

The party has presented a compilation comparing BJP’s 2014 and 2019 manifesto, especially on major issues such as women reservation, Article 370 and uniform civil code where there has been no new development in the past five years.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress called the BJP’s manifesto a “bunch of hollow promises” and “jumla”.  Kejriwal and Delhi Congress chief  Sheila Dikshit hit out at the BJP for not talking about the work done in the last five years.  

“BJP unveils a fresh set of ‘jumlas’ without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas. Modi-Shah don’t have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done?” tweeted Kejriwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp