Mass outreach programme in 2nd phase of statehood campaign: Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party’s second phase of campaign on statehood will commence from April 10 under which mass door-to-door outreach will take place.

The party plans to reach out to around 35 lakh people and explain its agenda, a strategy taken after examining the reports from 70 observers and AAP MLAs regarding the pulse of the people. “We will establish direct communication with 35 lakh voters…The BJP and the Congress are on the back foot due to our campaigns. Our motive of taking the issue statehood to each and every household in Delhi has been achieved,” said Rai.

The AAP statehood campaign, which began on March 10, ended last week. CM Arvind Kejriwal along with senior leader Sanjay Singh and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a meeting last week to evaluate the progress made in the first phase. From now on, the emphasis will be on one-to-one direct campaign rather than big public rallies.

The party has presented a compilation comparing BJP’s 2014 and 2019 manifesto, especially on major issues such as women reservation, Article 370 and uniform civil code where there has been no new development in the past five years.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress called the BJP’s manifesto a “bunch of hollow promises” and “jumla”. Kejriwal and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit hit out at the BJP for not talking about the work done in the last five years.

“BJP unveils a fresh set of ‘jumlas’ without telling the country what is the fate of its 2014 jumlas. Modi-Shah don’t have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done?” tweeted Kejriwal.