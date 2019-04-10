Home Cities Delhi

Councillors meet Sheila Dikshit to express displeasure over possible alliance with AAP

The meeting was called by the Delhi Congress to discuss the Congress manifesto for the general elections.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a meeting with Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday, several party councillors in three municipal corporations expressed their displeasure over a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the parliamentary elections in Delhi. 

The meeting was called by the Delhi Congress to discuss the Congress manifesto for the general elections. 
 “The meeting was called by state leadership to urge councillors to reach out to people and tell them salient features of the manifesto in view of the general elections. In between, several councillors asked Dikshit to clear whether the party is going to stitch a coalition with the AAP.

They were upset with ongoing talks for an alliance. However, Dikshit refused to make any comment on the matter saying the high command is looking into the matter,” said a Congress functionary, who was present in the meeting.

The resistance by councillors assumes significance as Congress leaders in three municipal corporations had earlier written to All India Congress Committee incharge of Delhi unit affairs PC Chacko supporting the alliance.   Dikshit asked the councillors to make door-to-door visits for close interaction with people, and raise awareness of the main features in the Congress manifesto.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp