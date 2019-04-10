Councillors meet Sheila Dikshit to express displeasure over possible alliance with AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a meeting with Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday, several party councillors in three municipal corporations expressed their displeasure over a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the parliamentary elections in Delhi.

The meeting was called by the Delhi Congress to discuss the Congress manifesto for the general elections.

“The meeting was called by state leadership to urge councillors to reach out to people and tell them salient features of the manifesto in view of the general elections. In between, several councillors asked Dikshit to clear whether the party is going to stitch a coalition with the AAP.

They were upset with ongoing talks for an alliance. However, Dikshit refused to make any comment on the matter saying the high command is looking into the matter,” said a Congress functionary, who was present in the meeting.

The resistance by councillors assumes significance as Congress leaders in three municipal corporations had earlier written to All India Congress Committee incharge of Delhi unit affairs PC Chacko supporting the alliance. Dikshit asked the councillors to make door-to-door visits for close interaction with people, and raise awareness of the main features in the Congress manifesto.