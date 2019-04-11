Home Cities Delhi

BJP-led NDMC demolishes newly-built mohalla clinic; AAP government fumes

The action by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 12.

Published: 11th April 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A "newly-built" mohalla clinic of the AAP government in Karol Bagh was allegedly demolished by the BJP-led NDMC on Thursday, prompting a sharp reaction from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The action by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 12.

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta claimed that the action was taken as the clinic at Har Dayal Singh Road in Karol Bagh area was being set-up "without any NOC (no-objection certificate)".

Expressing his displeasure, Kejriwal tweeted, "People shud remember this when they go out to vote in Delhi. Del govt constructed this mohalla clinic. BJP led MCD demolished it today (sic)."

He also shared the tweet of a senior government official who had also posted pictures of the damaged clinic.

"Shamefully criminal & blatantly illegal : North MCD demolishes a newly constructed Mohalla Clinic at Har Dayal Singh Road, Karol Bagh on a PWD Road. North MCD had no jurisdiction, no notice given & a primary health public facility destroyed for no reason," the official tweeted.

Countering the allegations, Gupta claimed that once the AAP government had also tried to set up a mohalla clinic at a park in his ward.

Another senior Delhi government official said a complaint has been registered by the city government's PWD at Prasad Nagar police station.

"We have registered a complaint against the NDMC for demolishing a mohalla clinic without prior permission from PWD. We have demanded an action in the matter," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa confirmed that they have received a complaint in this regard. However, no case has been registered.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor charged the chief minister of levelling "baseless" allegations in the matter.

"The mohalla clinic was being constructed on the road causing problems to the locals. A no objection certificate should be sought from the Traffic Police and the municipal corporation before construction of a mohalla clinic on any road," Kapoor said.

As many as 1,000 mohalla clinics are planned to be established in the city and nearly 200 such facilities have already been built.

A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor, a midwife-cum-nurse, and an array of diagnostic services and essential medicines are provided free of cost to patients there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP government Arvind Kejriwal mohalla clinic NDMC BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp