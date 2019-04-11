Lok Sabha elections 2019: Manoj Tiwari fares poorly in BJP’s Delhi report card

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday presented a ‘report card’ of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, the MP from North East Delhi, highlighting his “failures” in developing his parliamentary constituency.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey, who is the candidate of the ruling party from same parliamentary constituency, stated that Tiwari has fared poorly one every count — questions and debates initiated on statehood, Metro fare hike and sealing of shops among other issues.

The ruling party claimed that Kadipur and Chauhanpatti Sabhapur villages adopted under a central government scheme have very poor report in terms of school, hospital and road. Pandey further stated Tiwari did not ask any question in Parliament regarding Delhi’s statehood, despite it being a promise in the BJP’s Lok Sabha manifesto of 2014.

“Under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, Tiwari has just fooled the people because for implementation of this scheme one needs the basic infrastructure of gram panchayat. But, for the last 30 years, there have been no gram panchayat elections in Delhi,” said a statement from the AAP.

Similarly, it said, Tiwari had promised that if the BJP once again comes to power in the MCD, funds would be transferred directly to the civic bodies, which has not happened so far.

Reacting sharply to the allegations brought against him, Tiwari said, “Kejriwal has nothing to show as an achievement. MLAs get Rs 10 crore annually but they are not spending a single paisa from the fund. If Kejriwal is an honest person then he should submit the report card of his MLAs.”

MPLAD funds lying unutilised

According to MPLAD data, a total of B11.48 crore remained unspent with the Delhi MPs, with the highest amount remaining with Tiwari who had an unspent balance of Rs 3.16 crore .