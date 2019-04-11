Recognising the role of women in agriculture

By Express News Service

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) is all set to launch its new initiative for recognizing the role of women in agriculture — Economic Independence For Women In Agriculture In India. The programme will be launched on April 13, as Comvision India CEO Harjinder Talwar takes up the role of FLO national president.

“With this initiative, FLO aims to play the role of a facilitator in changing the lives of women by empowering them economically and by being the collective voice for policy change,” says Talwar.