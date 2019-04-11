Home Cities Delhi

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Navtej Hundal passes away

By Express News Service

Bollywood  actor Navtej Hundal, who was last seen in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film Uri: The Surgical Strike, passed away on Monday (April 8). His cremation was held yesterday in Mumbai. 
Navtej is survived by his wife Neelam and two daughters. The news was shared by the Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) on the social media. 

“CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul rest in peace. The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am,” the tweet read.

Hundal’s previous acting appearances were in the films Tere Mere Sapne and Khalnayak. In Uri, he played the (unnamed) role of Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Besides acting in films and daily soaps, Navtej also conducted acting classes for aspirants. His daughter Avantika is a popular TV actor.   

