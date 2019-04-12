Home Cities Delhi

Renew focus on Indian Ocean region: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 

The IAF has been maintaining a constant vigil on the country’s western border with Pakistan and the northern and north-eastern borders shared with China.

Published: 12th April 2019

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa during the IAF Commanders conference in New Delhi on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called on the Indian Air Force to renew its focus on the Indian Ocean Region while presiding over the inaugural session of the two-day Commanders Conference at the Vayu Sena Bhawan (IAF Headquarters) in the national capital. While addressing the conference, Sitharaman stressed, “on a proactive role of the IAF in the Indian Ocean Region and developing relationships through military interaction and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).”

The IAF has been maintaining a constant vigil on the country’s western border with Pakistan and the northern and north-eastern borders shared with China. She also asked the aerial force to envisage a future where it is equipped with the latest technology from across the world as well as those developed within India, in order to meet its needs. The defence production industry must utilise these assets to the fullest, she stressed. 

She also praised the IAF for its “flawless” execution of the Balakot strikes and the subsequent thwarting of the Pakistani response.  She mentioned Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman — the IAF pilot who was shot down and landed behind enemy lines on February 27 — and praised his bravery. 

For his part, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, while addressing the convention, emphasised on enhancing the force’s capabilities in the fields such as Space, Cyberspace, Information, Artificial Intelligence and Drone technologies.

During the conference, deliberations will take place in line with the theme of the conference of ‘Enhancing our operational capability in the short and long term’. All senior commanders of the force will be attending the event.

