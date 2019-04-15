Home Cities Delhi

Rahul, Kejriwal in war of words as alliance talks hit roadblock

In a veiled message to Kejriwal to act fast, the Congress chief said "Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out."

File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Speaking for the first time on his party's attempt to forge a poll alliance with the AAP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he is willing to give up four Delhi constituencies to Arvind Kejriwal's party. 

The Congress chief tweeted: "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this.  But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U-turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out." 

Soon afterwards, the AAP chief hit back, saying that Rahul's tweet indicated that the Congress was not interested in an alliance but was merely indulging in posturing. 

Kejriwal added that it was unfortunate that Rahul was helping the BJP by dividing the opposition votes in other states. 

Amid the uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had earlier told reporters on Sunday that his party will do anything to "save the country" from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

"The country is in danger. We will do anything to save it. Our effort to save the country from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will continue," Kejriwal said.

Congress leaders and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, however, dodged questions on an alliance with the AAP and threw the ball in Kejriwal's court saying, "He knows better".

Rahul Gandhi Arvind Kejriwal Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok sabha elections 2019 General elections 2019 India elections 2019 AAP Congress alliance

