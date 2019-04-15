Home Cities Delhi

Inspired by Akshay Kumar's 'Special 26', four conmen posing as IT officers rob Rs 48 lakh

While leaving the house, the gang also took away the recording of the house's CCTV cameras saying they need to ascertain persons visiting the house, police said.

A still from ‘Special 26’. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Inspired by Bollywood movie Special 26, a gang of four persons posing as income tax officers 'raided' a house in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area and decamped with Rs 48 lakh in cash, police said Sunday, adding that two of them have been arrested.

Those arrested have been identified as Nitin Sood (32) and Praveen Kumar (30), and Rs 22.45 lakh in cash have been recovered from, officials said.

A complaint was filed on Thursday stating that four persons, including a lady, visited the house posing as I-T officers, Monika Bharadwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

They showed their identity cards and said they have information about unaccountable cash in the house and conducted a search, 'seizing' Rs 48 lakh in cash, she said.

The accused then prepared seizure memo and took the signature of the complainant and asked him to report to the income tax office after two days, along with proof of the money, the officer said.

While leaving the house, they also took away the recording of the house's CCTV cameras saying they need to ascertain persons visiting the house, police said.

During an investigation, CCTV footage of the area was analysed and a suspicious car was identified.

On the basis the footage, the accused were arrested, police said.

During interrogation, Sood disclosed that he was earlier arrested in two cases of robbery and cheating, they said.

One of his friends, Neha, informed him that there is a huge amount of unaccountable cash in that house.

On this, he, along with his accomplices Parveen, Deepak and Seema made the plan to rob the house, the officer said.

Efforts are on to nab the others, she added.

