Home Cities Delhi

Mayapuri sealing not violation of model code of conduct: Delhi poll body

The Delhi unit of BJP had written to the poll body saying "the sealing drive is being carried out selectively during poll season under direction and instruction by Aam Aadmi Party".

Published: 15th April 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Lock

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh Monday said the sealing operation in Mayapuri area that led to violent clashes between traders and security personnel was not "violation of model code of conduct".

The Delhi unit of BJP had written to the poll body saying "the sealing drive is being carried out selectively during poll season under direction and instruction by Aam Aadmi Party".

ALSO READ | Delhi government acted in panic during April 13 sealing drive: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

However, Singh said, "The sealing drive is not violation of model code of conduct since it was carried out on an NGT order. We will inform the concerned party about it." Around 14 officials were injured after clashes broke out between the security personnel and scrap dealers during the sealing drive on Saturday.

The drive was started by the Delhi Cantonment sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DPCC Mayapuri Sealings Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp