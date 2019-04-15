Mayapuri sealing not violation of model code of conduct: Delhi poll body

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh Monday said the sealing operation in Mayapuri area that led to violent clashes between traders and security personnel was not "violation of model code of conduct".

The Delhi unit of BJP had written to the poll body saying "the sealing drive is being carried out selectively during poll season under direction and instruction by Aam Aadmi Party".

ALSO READ | Delhi government acted in panic during April 13 sealing drive: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

However, Singh said, "The sealing drive is not violation of model code of conduct since it was carried out on an NGT order. We will inform the concerned party about it." Around 14 officials were injured after clashes broke out between the security personnel and scrap dealers during the sealing drive on Saturday.

The drive was started by the Delhi Cantonment sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).