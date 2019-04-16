AAP leaders are confused on coalition: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blaming the AAP for the impasse over a possible alliance in Delhi, the Congress on Monday asserted that the AAP leaders were ‘confused’ and were unable to take a decision on forming a coalition. They said the Congress may wait for a few more days to let the AAP to come up with the final word.

“Messages were sent to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday morning, urging them to agree for the electoral pact in Delhi and to drop their demand for alliance in Haryana, Punjab, and Goa. But they did not respond until Rahul Gandhi tweeted in the evening,” said a senior Congress leader.

Incidentally, Rahul has targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making a U-turn on alliance talks.

A senior Congress functionary said AICC in-charge of Delhi affairs PC Chacko had sent separate messages to Sisodia and Singh after Rahul’s approval.

“Chackoji asked them to reconsider their demand of alliance in three states other than Delhi. The AAP was told that their ‘idea’ was not practical and would not be worked out. It looks that they are confused.”

However, the Congress leader was quick to add that his party is ready to give more time to the AAP for thinking over the matter.

“We are ready for alliance in Delhi. We will wait and watch. The alliance had happened in the past on the last day of withdrawal of nominations. Both parties may withdraw their candidates after reaching a consensus.”

The Congress leaders involved in short listing of candidates said if an alliance does materialise, Sheila Dikshit may become the candidate for East Delhi. Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar is being considered for South or West Delhi, which has a significant Jat population.

If Sushil is finalised for West Delhi, the Congress is likely to bring a new Purvanchali face from other state.

“Four-five Purvanchali leaders are in touch with the leadership, who may be given ticket from South Delhi in case Sushil gets West Delhi because Mahabal Mishra has expressed his unwillingness to contest from South,” said the party leader.

