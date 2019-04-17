PM Modi to address traders’ convention on April 19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach out to traders at a convention, Rashtriya Vyapari Dhanyawad Sammelan, on April 19 at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. The development assumes significance as it is widely speculated that traders, particularly in Delhi, are not happy with the Centre due to sealing drive and with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The business community traditionally votes for the BJP.

Announcing the high-profile event, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP promised several measures for the safety of merchants, has raised hopes of traders. “The ‘thanksgiving’ convention is being held to express their gratitude,” he said, adding that a traders’ association is the organiser of the event.

“The Sankalp Patra promises to constitute a Central Traders Commission to identify the problems of the traders and for solving them. Insurance of Rs10 lakh will be provided to the traders registered under the GST in case of any tragedy. Provision for giving pensions to the small traders will be also done,” Tiwari said at press conference that was attended by Union minister Vijay Goel and several other leaders of the state unit.

The BJP leader also criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that shops in Mayapuri were sealed by the Delhi government’s pollution control department, which suggests it was a conspiracy to provoke the traders against the BJP.

Goel said he suggested the PM to set up a Central Traders Commission as he saw difficulties being faced by the traders. “There are six crore traders in the country who provide employment to 30 crore people. I myself was a trader. I apprised the PM about their problems and suggested formation of a commission. The commission will help improving the relation between the Government and the traders.”

He added that the traders are wise and understand the falsehood of Kejriwal. “Traders will assemble to express their gratitude. Kejriwal has never raised his voice in the interest of the traders. If any party can solve the problems of traders on a permanent basis, then it is the BJP.”