A new wireless,  water-resistant headphone

By Express News Service

With latest IP-X7 rating and NANO-X coating that provides superior protection than older IP-X4 rated headphones, ZAAP has introduced its first Bluetooth Headphone, Aqua- Xtreme. This makes it perfect for intensive workouts and other activities. It includes CSR Chipset and Apt-X Tech with CVC 6.0 Noise Cancellation Technology for unhindered, perfect sound delivery.

The headphone comes with an inbuilt 90mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with nine hours of playtime and 250 hours standby time at a single charge. It has an in-built high-quality microphone for hands-free calling.

The stable, ergonomic, behind-the-ear design offers a comfortable fit ensuring they stay in place when you’re up, active, and running around the track. Moreover, it is coated with a special rubber that’s scratch-proof.

This headphone supports multi-device connectivity and with its wireless Bluetooth connectivity, one can pair the device with a smartphone minus tangled wires. what’s more, it has a one-touch multi-functional button which assists one to execute all the functions.