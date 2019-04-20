Home Cities Delhi

A new wireless,  water-resistant headphone

The headphone comes with an inbuilt 90mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with nine hours of playtime and 250 hours standby time at a single charge.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With latest IP-X7 rating and NANO-X coating that provides superior protection than older IP-X4 rated headphones, ZAAP has introduced its first Bluetooth Headphone, Aqua- Xtreme. This makes it perfect for intensive workouts and other activities. It includes CSR Chipset and  Apt-X Tech with  CVC 6.0 Noise Cancellation Technology for unhindered,  perfect sound delivery.

The headphone comes with an inbuilt 90mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with nine hours of playtime and 250 hours standby time at a single charge. It has an in-built high-quality microphone for hands-free calling.

The stable, ergonomic, behind-the-ear design offers a comfortable fit ensuring they stay in place when you’re up, active, and running around the track. Moreover, it is coated with a special rubber that’s scratch-proof.

This headphone supports multi-device connectivity and with its wireless Bluetooth connectivity, one can pair the device with a smartphone minus tangled wires. what’s more, it has a one-touch multi-functional button which assists one to execute all the functions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp