After Singur, Tatas back in Bengal

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eleven years after the Tatas left Singur in West Bengal — the original site for their Nano car factory — in a huff, the Mumbai-based conglomerate decided to relocate one of its group firms, Tata Sponge, from Odisha to Kolkata.

In a stock exchange filing, the `1,050-crore turnover Tata Sponge said its board has agreed to shift its registered office to West Bengal.

Relations between the Tata Group and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee had turned “cool if not cold” after the 2008 relocation of the Nano plant to Gujarat due to protests led by her party when it was not in power.

After Mamata came to power, unlike the Ambanis, industry leaders like Ratan Tata continued to give her annual Bengal Global Business Summit a miss.