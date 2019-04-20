Home Cities Delhi

After Singur, Tatas back in Bengal

After Mamata came to power, unlike the Ambanis, industry leaders like Ratan Tata continued to give her annual Bengal Global Business Summit a miss.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eleven years after the Tatas left Singur in West Bengal — the original site for their Nano car factory — in a huff, the Mumbai-based conglomerate decided to relocate one of its group firms, Tata Sponge, from Odisha to Kolkata.

In a stock exchange filing, the `1,050-crore turnover Tata Sponge said its board has agreed to shift its registered office to West Bengal.

Relations between the Tata Group and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee had turned “cool if not cold” after the 2008 relocation of the Nano plant to Gujarat due to protests led by her party when it was not in power.

After Mamata came to power, unlike the Ambanis, industry leaders like Ratan Tata continued to give her annual Bengal Global Business Summit a miss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp