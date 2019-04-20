Home Cities Delhi

‘All Haj pilgrims can go this year’ 

A formal order regarding the increase in quota has been issued by the Saudi Arabian government, officials said, adding that Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s efforts led to the hike.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, all Haj applicants from 18 states— mostly the ones that have sizeable Muslim population — will be allowed to go on the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, official sources said on Friday.
The decision was taken in the backdrop of India’s Haj quota being increased from 1.75 lakh to 2 lakh. With the increase, India has attained the second position in the list of countries that send pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, leaving behind Pakistan.

Last year, Indonesia sent the maximum number of pilgrims at 2.21 lakh people, followed by Pakistan which sent 1.80 lakh pilgrims. Sources said while India’s quota has been increased this time, the Saudi Arabian government has not hiked the quota of the other two countries.

The decision, taken on Thursday, will ensure that for the first time since Independence, all the Haj applicants from big states can go for the pilgrimage this year, said officials in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

A formal order regarding the increase in quota has been issued by the Saudi Arabian government, officials said, adding that Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s efforts led to the hike. This is the third hike in three years. In 2017, the quota was increased by 35,000 while in 2018, it was raised to 1,75,000.
“Due to a significant increase in India’s Haj quota, all the applicants from UP, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Odisha, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tripura will go to Haj 2019,” officials said.

For this year’s Haj pilgrimage, 34,397 applications were received from UP, 8,470 from West Bengal, 191 from Goa, 499 from Manipur, 698 from Odisha, 2,138 from Andhra Pradesh, 3,588 from Assam, 4,950 from Bihar, 72 from Himachal Pradesh, 2,233 from Jharkhand, 342 from Punjab, 110 from Tripura and all these applicants are eligible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp