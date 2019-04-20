Home Cities Delhi

Handcrafting tales of aquatic fauna in Khadi

Vegan fashion connoisseur Purvi Doshi dedicates her collection to PETA India

Published: 20th April 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With a view towards raising awareness about the marine lives and the importance of keeping marine animals in their native habitat, Vegan fashion connoisseur Purvi Doshi has come up with her new collection dedicated to the marine world.

Titled Marine Runway, Purvi’s latest Spring Summer collection is dedicated to PETA India’s campaign, Fish in tanks, No Thanks!

This exuberant collection consists of hand-crafted garments representing the mysterious tales of aquatic animals in exquisite shades of ivory. The designer has used handspun and hand-woven khadi and cotton Kota that showcase species of aquatic animals like gigantic octopus, quaint sea horse, playful penguins, and shining and glowing fishes. Air-whipped asymmetrical silhouettes, crisp pleats embellished with hand-made Parsi embroideries and artisanal tassels signify tales of a sustainable and ethical future where no fishes are in tanks. The ensembles are dyed with natural colors that respect the environment we live in.
“Our new collection Marine Runway expresses the tales of the marine life and is that strong voice of the mute aquatic species. It has been a constant drive to promote co-existence through our collections,” says Purvi.

The designer celebrates India’s crafts and weaves by combining traditional techniques with contemporary designs molded into beautiful nature-friendly clothing. She chronicles and restores heirloom traditions from the heart of our villages and fashions them into contemporary tales by closely collaborating with artisans, which also help them create a better livelihood.

