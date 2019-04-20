Tackle skin problems with home remedies in summers

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Skin problems like heat rashes, sun tan or sun burn are very common in summer. Today we will tell you about three common skin problems and home remedies for them.

Skin Rashes

Summer heat can lead to rashes and eruptions on the skin. Prickly heat, due to hot and humid weather is also a kind of skin rash. Talcum powders containing sandalwood or khus help to soothe prickly heat and relieve itching. But for better and more lasting results, mix sandalwood paste with a little rose water and apply on the entire area, and wash off with plain water after 20 to 30 minutes. . Rose water is a natural coolant. Aloe vera gel can also be applied on the area to soothe the rash.Another remedy is to mix together one part vinegar with three parts water. Dip cotton wool pads in the solution and apply on the face. It helps to reduce itching and also restores the normal balance.

Sun Tan

Exposure to the sun increases the production of melanin, the colouring pigment, present in the skin. Since it is dark in colour, the skin also becomes tanned. To remove tan, use a facial scrub.You can make our own facial scrub at hme. For this take some ground almonds and add yogurt and a pinch of turmeric to it to make a paste. Apply it on the tanned area. Then rub the mixture gently on the skin and wash off with water.

For oily skin, mix lemon juice and cucumber juice in equal quantities and apply daily for 20 minutes. Or, mix cucumber pulp with yogurt and apply on the face daily. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Cucumber being an astringent is pretty good for oily skin.

For the hands, take two tablespoons sunflower oil and three tablespoons coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into hands. Rinse off after 15 minutes.

Sunburn

Applying fresh Aloe Vera gel to the sunburnt area soothes and heals the skin and helps it recover faster. Aloe Vera contains zinc, which is actually anti-inflammatory. For a soothing effect, place chilled cucumber slices on the burn or dab on some cucumber juice with the help of a cotton ball. You can even grate the chilled cucumber and apply it on the sunburns to reduce the inflammation. Coconut water or coconut milk may also be applied on the area as it also helps soothe sunburns. Coconut milk also helps remove tan and brighten the skin over a period of time. Apply on the skin and leave on for 20 to 30 minutes.Cold milk applied daily, using cotton wool, helps to soothe and softens sunburnt skin, lightening skin colour over a period of time.

Shahnaz Husain

Founder, chairperson of The Shahnaz Husain Group