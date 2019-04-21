Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Congress leader Raj Kumar Chauhan's supporters protest outside Rahul's residence over Lok Sabha ticket row

Published: 21st April 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Supporters of Delhi Congress leader Raj Kumar Chauhan on Sunday staged a protest outside party President Rahul Gandhi's residence here over rumours that he was being denied a ticket by giving preference to an outsider.

Scores of Congress workers carrying placards in support of Chauhan raised slogans against the party leaders. 

The placards read "Raj Kumar Chauhan is our candidate and no outsider will be accepted".

As per party leaders, Congress is all set to field former Union Minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi, three-time Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi party unit chief Sheila Dikshit from Chandani Chowk, Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar from West Delhi, Aravinder Lovely from East Delhi, Ramesh Kumar from South Delhi, J.P. Agarwal from North East Delhi and Raj Kumar Chauhan from North West Delhi.

However, the supporters of Chauhan were miffed after news spread that he was being denied a ticket. 

