Home Cities Delhi

BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi

Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the party's candidate and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Published: 22nd April 2019 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Parvez Sultan & Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The contest in East Delhi parliamentary seat took an interesting turn on Monday, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir from the seat. The BJP’s second list for Delhi, featuring his name, surprise many as his candidature was reportedly being considered from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.Scotching all speculations, the BJP handed a fresh ticket to sitting New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi. Gambhir has replaced sitting BJP MP Maheish Girri. Gambhir, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, will be locked in a three-way contest with Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Atishi and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Lekhi is pitted against AAP’s Brajesh Goel and Ajay Maken of the Congress. The party has, so far, announced its candidates for six of the seven seats in the national capital.Gambhir joined the party in March. Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad had welcomed him into the saffron fold.According to senior BJP leaders, Jaitley had been batting for Gambhir’s ticket.

“The election committee of Delhi BJP sent Gambhir’s name for New Delhi seat. However, at the last minute, changes were made and he was asked to contest East Delhi, so that Lekhi could be fielded from New Delhi,” a senior BJP leader said.Soon after the announcement, Girri congratulated Gambhi on Twitter. “I congratulate Gautam Gambhir, BJP’s candidate from east Delhi seat. I hope under his stewardship, we will again win east Delhi and help Narendra Modi return as prime minister,” his tweet in Hindi said.

The BJP had on Sunday handed fresh tickets to four sitting MPs from Delhi — Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Manoj Tiwari (northeast Delhi), Parvesh Verma (west Delhi) and Ramesh Bidhuri (south Delhi). The BJP had won all seven seats in the national capital in the last election.Meanwhile, three BJP nominees, Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, and Parvesh Verma, filed their nominations from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and West Delhi, respectively, on Monday.

They filed their papers after holding road shows that drew party cadres in their hundreds. While Verma was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Vijay Goel, singer Sapna Choudhary and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra tagged along with Manoj Tiwari.
Harsha Vardhan, flanked by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, said neither AAP nor the Congress has any programme or policy to match BJP’s performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Meenakshi Lekhi BJP Delhi Candidates Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp